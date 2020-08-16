Harvey Dean Sanders was born to Alvin and Louise (Carlson) Sanders on Dec. 19, 1930, in West Point. He passed away peacefully Aug. 6, 2020, at age 89, in hospice care at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Harvey was baptized and confirmed at West Side Methodist Church, Oakland, where he attended until its closing.
He received his elementary education at District 14 in Cuming County, and graduated from West Point High School in the class of 1948.
He went into partnership with his Dad after high school. Farming was Harvey’s passion that began as a 4-H member in Cuming County and he truly enjoyed feeding cattle and growing corn and beans.
Harvey met Susan Bonneau at a dance in Hooper. They were married on July 30, 1961, at the Methodist Church in Craig. The couple was blessed with four amazing children, Jane, Kristy, John, and Scott.
Harvey enjoyed being on the West Side softball team, and participated on bowling teams, and dancing to Big Band music. He also spent a lot of time at auctions over the years, especially car auctions. He was a people person who loved to visit and was a life-long learner.
Harvey and Susan purchased a home in Fremont in 2007. He enjoyed morning coffee with friends, attending Saturday auctions, and listening to his wife’s Sunday church sermons. He also took great pleasure in attending the activities of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Harvey is survived by his loving wife of 59-years, Susan Sanders; children: Jane and (John) Knobbe of West Point; Kristy and (Scott) Brazda of Omaha; John Sanders of Oakland; Scott and (Soyoung) Sanders of Glendale, Ariz.; grandchildren: Heidi (James) Deyle; Amanda (Brandon) McAninch; Alex (Theresa) Knobbe; Elizabeth (Stephen) Ratliff; Gabrielle (Kyle) Lindhorst; and great grandchildren: Everly, Wyatt, and Riggins Deyle; Judah McAninch; Avery Knobbe; June Ratliff; Hallie Lindhorst.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Louise Sanders; in-laws, Guy and Marjorie Bonneau, and other beloved family members.
A memorial service was held on Monday, August 10, 2020, 2:00 p.m., at Pelan Funeral Services in Oakland with visitation the day prior, also at Pelan Funeral Services in Oakland. Burial took place in in Westside Cemetery, rural Oakland. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated.