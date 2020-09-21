On Aug. 22, 2020, Gloria Joan Wagner of Kerrville, Texas peacefully left our lives to be with the Lord. Gloria was born in Wausa on March 15, 1929, the second daughter of Philip and Edna Axelson. Gloria was very proud of the fact that all her ancestors came from Sweden, making her 100% Swedish. The Axelson girls had a wonderful childhood being raised on the farm. Both of them animal lovers, Gloria and her big sister, Charis Ann had many pets to take care of on their farm as well as chores to attend to. After graduating high school in Oakland, Gloria attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln for two years. While living in Lincoln, she worked at the State Capital Building. It was at about this time that she met her future husband, Harry Wagner, who had also graduated from Oakland High School and then the University of Nebraska. They married on June 10, 1950 and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this past June in Kerrville. In the early 1950’s, Harry was offered a job at Shell Oil and they moved to Midland, Texas. It was here that Gloria ended up working at the office of a local oil man for several years. They raised their two daughters, Anita Lynn and Amy Lou in Midland until they moved to Houston in 1963. Calling Houston home, Gloria enjoyed having her friends and relatives come for visits and made sure that beach trips and touring NASA were fun experiences for all. For many years, she was active at Salem Lutheran Church as a Sunday School teacher. Gloria did not hesitate to volunteer as a homeroom mom or Campfire Girls Leader. She was an excellent seamstress and made clothes and dance costumes for both of her daughters. Gloria’s hobbies including reading, writing poetry, sewing, camping, travelling, gourmet cooking, playing games on her tablet and of course watching her beloved Spurs play basketball on T.V. As Harry was a WWII veteran, they enjoyed numerous trips abroad visiting Europe, trips to Canada, as well as visiting friends and relatives in the United States. After retiring to Kerrville with her husband, Gloria became a member of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, where she enjoyed Bible study and going on retreats. She had the ability to talk to everyone and made friends wherever she went. She enjoyed sharing the beauty of the Texas Hill Country with all who came to visit her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Philip Axelson; her sister, Charis and her husband, Lester Nelson; and sister-in-law, Darlene Wagner. She leaves behind many who mourn her loss including her husband, Harry Wagner of Kerrville, Texas; brother-in-law, Duane Wagner (Oakland); daughter, Anita Yarbrough and her husband, Phillip (Houston, TX); daughter, Amy Wagner and her husband, Frank Cummings (Idaho). Grandchildren Dana and her husband, Matt Danna (Houston, TX); Drew Yarbrough (Kerrville, TX), Anna and her husband, Trey Solis (Houston, TX); Alyssa Yarbrough and Eniola Kazzim (Houston, TX); Edward Cummings (California), John Cummings (Washington) and Harrison Cummings (Germany). Gloria had seven great grandchildren who were all the joys of her life: Monroe Lynn (7), Pearson Soul (5) and Hayes Matthew Danna (4); Arden Mae (3) and Judson Wayne Solis (2); Kaiden Dimeji (6) and Korbin Femi (2) Yarbrough-Kazzim. Gloria lovingly leaves behind several nieces and nephews and their families all residing in Nebraska: Randy Nelson, Marshall Nelson (Linda), Leslie Janky (Mark), Mary Ahrens (John) and Sara Anderson (Cal). The family would like to thank the wonderful staff members of River Hills Rehabilitation Center and Peterson Hospice for their loving care of Gloria. There will be a private memorial service attended to by her family and close friends. In lieu of flowers or plants, please send any memorials dedicated to Gloria’s memory to Peterson Hospice of Kerrville, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright’s Funeral Parlor, Kerrville, Texas.
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 22
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
-
Sep 25
Top 10 List
-
COVID-19 outbreak found at Blair long-term care facility
-
1 injured in rollover crash
-
Fort Calhoun celebrates homecoming
-
Blair man dies after downtown crash
-
Blair Cruise Night scheduled for Saturday
-
FRIDAY NIGHT UPDATE: Blair, Fort Calhoun upset bids come up short; AHS falls
-
Council to consider LB 840 funds for new distribution center in Blair
-
Donna May Kobs
-
A new life: Historic barn opens for business at Skinny Bones
-
Milo E. Christensen