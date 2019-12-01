Franklin “Frank” Johnson was born to Roy E. and Dorothy (Erickson) Johnson on January 17, 1933 in Oakland, Nebraska. He passed away on November 23, 2019 at Nye Legacy in Fremont, Nebraska, at the age of 86 years.
Frank attended Benson School District 46. He graduated from Oakland High School, class of 1950. He then attended UNL and enlisted in the Army from 1953 to 1955, serving in France. He returned to the farm east of Oakland. On August 3, 1958, he married Janice Rae Erickson. To this union, four children were born: Mark, Marsha, Craig and Curtis.
Frank lived his entire life at RR1 Craig, Nebraska until January 2013. At this time, Frank and Janice moved to 301 West 4th in Oakland. Frank farmed with his father, then later, with son Mark. In addition to farming, he enjoyed traveling, golfing, playing the organ and playing in their card club of 60 years.
Frank was active in community affairs. He served on numerous area boards and was involved with Masonic affiliations. He was a lifetime member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland.
Frank deeply loved his family and enjoyed following all the activities that go along with a large family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, LeRoy; grandson, Jacob Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Janice; sons, Mark (Jill) of Oakland, Craig (Becky) of Cortland, NE; Curtis (Krisa) of Elkhorn, NE; daughter, Marsha (Jeff) Ketcham of Omaha, NE; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Nile Johnson of Blair, NE; sister, Elizabeth Johnson-Crump of New Jersey; 1 nephew and many dear friends.
Frank had deep faith; he loved his family, farming and his country. He will be missed.
A memorial service was held on Monday, November 25, 2019, 6:00 p.m. at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland.
Visitation took place on Monday, 4:00-6:00 p.m., with family receiving friends at Pelan Funeral Services Oakland.
BURIAL AT A LATER WITH MILITARY HONORS: Westside Cemetery, rural Oakland
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, MEMORIALS: To the family for future designation.