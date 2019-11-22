Francis E. Ball, 98
Francis E. Ball, 98, of Hot Springs, Arkansas passed peacefully in his sleep in the early morning of November 16, 2019. He was born February 13, 1921 in Decatur, Nebraska to the late Walter E. and Rose (Marks) Ball.
Francis was the 9th of 10 children and enjoyed telling stories of growing up on the family farm and serving in the United States Army 10th Mountain Division in Italy. He married Mildred Newton on January 5, 1943. She passed on July 13, 2019. His life’s work revolved around the care and development of thoroughbreds. At different times, he was a jockey, exercise boy, breeder, groom, owner and trainer. He managed breeding farms in Kentucky and Illinois, and raised several foals that he took to the racetrack. He loved his family, his friends, his horses, and Hot Springs.
He is survived by three daughters: Rose (John) Marsaglia of Normal, Illinois, Linda (Tom) Peschman of West Melbourne, Florida, and Patricia (John) Broderick of Mansfield, Texas; five grandchildren: Michael Marsaglia, Anthony (Shelley) Marsaglia, Patrick (Nancy) Marsaglia, Leah Marsaglia, and Jack Broderick; five great-grandchildren: Julia Marsaglia, Audrey Marsaglia, Matthew Marsaglia, Cameron Marsaglia, and Maddox Marsaglia.
Special thanks to longtime friends, Dave and Sandy; neighbors, MaryAnn and Kent; caregiver, Dawn, of Home Instead; and Dierkson Hospice for allowing Francis to stay at home and remain involved in his passion of horseracing.
Family to hold private services in Decatur, Nebraska at a later date.
