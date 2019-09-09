Everett Paul “Butch” Sparks was born November 18, 1936, in Walthill, Nebraska, to Abe and Florence (Moore) Sparks. He passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at Oakland Heights, in Oakland, Nebraska, after a chronic illness at the age of 82 years.
Butch graduated from Decatur High School in 1954. He served our country in the U.S. Navy from September 1955 to September 1959.
On March 2, 1959, he married Betty Kellogg in Decatur, Nebraska. Together they had 4 children: Robert, Tammy, Laura and John.
Butch's careers included working in meat processing plants, at WinnaVegas Casino and for the Decatur Toll Bridge.
Butch loved his children, grandchildren, and most of all, his great grandchildren. If you were to visit Butch you would find his TV tuned in to a western or more importantly--Husker football. He enjoyed his time in the timber, hunting for morels, which continues to be a favorite family pastime. Butch also took much pride in his garden. Cucumbers, onions, green beans, tomatoes: you name it, he grew it.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tammy Sparks; brother, Frankie Amick and sister, Jackie Willer.
Survivors include his wife, Betty of Decatur; daughter, Laura (RoyLee) McCulloch of Decatur; sons, Robert (Kim) Sparks of Decatur, John (Robyn) Sparks of Bancroft, Nebraska; nine grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and life-long friends, George and Lila Maslonka
A funeral service was held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 10:30 am at Decatur City Auditorium, Decatur, Nebraska.
Visitation was held onMonday, 5-7 pm with family receiving friends and a 7:00 p.m. Prayer Service all at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. Visitation was also held Tuesday one hour prior to service.
Casket bearers wereScott Coates, Justin Punke, Ryan Punke, Scott Ethington, Steve Kellogg, Lynn Kellogg.
Honorary casket bearers werehis Grandsons and George Maslonka
Burial with military honors took place in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Decatur with Military Honors by Robert Klase-Rogers VFW Post No. 7998 and American Legion Rogers-Crum Post No. 215
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.