Emmett Dwight Hennig, 78, of Decatur, Nebraska, was born to Sidney and Elva (Case) Hennig on July 1, 1941 in rural Decatur. He passed away on July 17, 2019 at his home in Decatur.
He attended elementary school near their home and graduated from Tekamah High School. He was married to Rita Richards in 1962, where they lived mostly on the family farm raising their 4 daughters. Later in life, he met and married Bonnie Gabel and they lived in the town of Decatur until his death.
During his life he had many business ventures which represented his passion for innovative farming technology and clean energy. Generous with his time and talents he served the communities that he loved through his involvement in the Nebraska Farm Crisis Network during the 1980’s, was elected and served many years on the Burt County Board of Supervisors, was a founding member and president of both the Logan Valley-Elkhorn Public Health Board and the Future Decatur Foundation Fund. He also co-founded the Great Nebraska Tractor Ride that is still held yearly in cooperation with KTIC in West Point.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, his sister Dorothy Hennig Talman, and brother Lyle Hennig.
Surviving him is his wife, Bonnie; sisters Phyllis (Louis) Fowler; Diane Gammel; sister in law Bernice Hennig; daughters, Hope Hennig Barricklow; Charity Hennig Metzler and her children Caylie (Matthew) Petersen (two great grandchildren, Sawyer & Sayler), Allyssia Metzler, Jarron Metzler; Holly Hennig; & Robin Hennig Nava; stepsons, Jeff (Jaye) Gabel and grandchild Hildi; Joe (Danila) Gabel and grandchildren Allison, Ben, Sheldon, Shylee, & Skylar; & Jack (Pam) Gabel and grandchildren Julian, Leah, & Amaya; and many nieces, nephews, & friends.
His life was celebrated by family and friends at his funeral on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 10:30 am at Decatur City Auditorium, Decatur, and was buried at Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur.
All donations will be directed to the Decatur Volunteer Fire and Rescue and the Alzheimer's Association.