Ellen Evelyn Olson-Sax, age 71 of Decatur, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was born to the late Irvin Olson and Violet (Haumont) Olson on June 2, 1948.
Ellen attended Weissert Grammar School and Broken Bow High School. Later in life she graduated from Western Oregon University. She was an active member in the community and served on the School Board of Lyons-Decatur Northeast. She was also a member of the United Methodist Church in Decatur where she hosted many Bible Studies.
The greatest joy of her life was her family. And likewise she brought joy to all who knew her. She loved entertaining and sewing. She was never too busy to take time to listen, to have a cup of coffee or a piece of pie with a friend.
Ellen is survived by daughters Brenda (Mike) Martin of Mesa, Arizona, Ann (Ryan) Chytka of Decatur, Nebraska, and son Marc (Melissa) Pisacka of Everest, Kansas; grandchildren Ashley, Levi, Tanner, Kaitlyn, Tyler, Tommi-Anne, Ayden, Luke and Gus; brothers John (Lois) Olson and Clifford (Gaylean) Olson, Larry (Donna) Roessler; sisters, MaryAnn Horn, Virginia (Terry) Osborne; many other family members. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband Darrel Sax, daughter Paula Kowalewski, grandson Jacob Martin, and sister Donna Roessler.
The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date, and a Private Family Burial will take place at French Tableland Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the family for future designation at PO Box 30 Decatur, Nebraska 68020.
The family wishes to thank all of those who prayed and sent well wishes during her last few days.