Dove Annette Jacobs was born Dec. 27, 1933, in Norfolk to Bherl and Agnes (Katasobek) Jewett. She entered the Lord’s presence on July 30, 2020, in Oakland.
She graduated from Norfolk High School and attended Hastings College in Hastings.
Dove married Wesley Jacobs on Feb. 8, 1953 in Norfolk. She was a devoted wife, mother of four children and loving grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and a host of devoted friends.
Dove was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Lyons. She directed and participated in the choirs of the Craig and Lyons Presbyterian Churches. She served as secretary for the Rebekah Lodge and was on the Oakland Hospital Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bherl and Agnes Jewett, her sister, Nadine Basse, her brothers-in-law Charles Basse, Clyde Shaw and Robert Swanson, and her great-granddaughter, Clara Knepper.
She is survived by her husband, Wesley, her children: Dan (Carol) Jacobs, Oakland, Roger (Josephine) Jacobs, Columbia, SC, Tom (Lori) Jacobs, Pittsburg, Kan., Jodi (Dale) Simmons, Redding Calif.; Grandchildren Carie (Jason) Jones, Travis (Sarah) Jacobs, Ashley (Nick Knepper), Austin (Hillary) Jacobs Katherine (Chris) Amman, Meredith (Chuck) Feeley; Great-Grandchildren: Wilson, Davis and Steele Jones, Mason, Ruby, Violet and Charlie Jacobs, Elliott, Norah and Amos Knepper, Jack and Conrad Jacobs and one great-grandchild expected in September.
We are following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. We encourage wearing masks and will social distance by household.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, 2:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Lyons.
BURIAL: At a later date, Oakland Cemetery
MEMORIALS: To the family to be designated