Donald Edward Samson passed away on June 29, 2020 at the age of 88. A private family service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walthill, on July 25, 2020 with Pastor Brian Tolzman officiating, burial to follow at Bancroft Cemetery around 11:00 a.m. open to the public. Munderloh - Smith Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. For those wishing to send cards for the family, please send them to Mike Samson, 10910 Lancashire Circle, Waverly, NE 68462.
Don was the youngest of five children of Maurice and Cecilia Samson of Bancroft. He was baptized on April 10, 1932 and confirmed in 1946 at St. Paul’s Church in Bancroft. He graduated from Rosalie High School in 1950 and then entered the United States Air Force and served until 1954.
Don married Marie Edna Geisler on Nov. 14, 1954 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bancroft. To this union they had three boys, Larry (deceased), Michael and his wife Robin of Waverly, and Bryan and his wife Lisa of Mansfield, SD. They have 10 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
He bought Kilzer Insurance Agency in Walthill, in 1967 and changed the name to Walthill Insurance Agency. He ran a successful insurance agency in the Walthill area until January 2020. He was a member of the Walthill Fire & Rescue for over 20 years. Don was an active member of the Walthill Legion for over 35 years. Don took great pride in taking care of the flags for the Memorial Day services at the Walthill Cemetery for many years. Don was a member of the Walthill Public Schoolboard and Village of Walthill. Don enjoyed camping and fishing with family and friends. Tilling gardens, moving snow, mowing the football field and running the clock for all the home football games were just a few of the things he loved to do. Then there were the practical jokes!