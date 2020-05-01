Dolores “Tootie” Anderson Webster was born April 2, 1931, in Lyons, Nebraska, to Dewey and Nita (Nelson) Anderson. She passed away April 23, 2020 at Oakland Mercy Hospital, in Oakland, Nebraska, at the age of 89 years.
Tootie lived her entire life in Lyons. She graduated from Lyons High School in 1949.
On March 25, 1951, she was united in marriage to Ralph “Jack” Webster at her lifetime church, First Presbyterian Church in Lyons. To their union were born three children: Jim, Dale and Jackie.
Tootie was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend.
She was a great roller skater and spent a lot of the time of her youthful years at the Lyons Skating Rink. Tootie loved to play cards and enjoyed meeting her friends for coffee.
Tootie was a great historian and could be counted on to remember family facts and Lyons history. She helped Jack with their massive garden and canned an abundance of produce. By the time Jack retired from farming, Tootie had hauled lunches to the men in the field for 55 years.
Everyone who knew Tootie was her friend. She will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Jack.
She is survived by her sons, Jim (Lonita) of Decatur, NE and Dale (Debbie) of Lyons; daughter, Jackie (Kirk) Dodds of Mesa, AZ; 10 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren.
PRIVATE FAMILY GRAVESIDE SERVICE WILL BE HELD
BURIAL: Lyons Cemetery
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS MEMORIALS: Happy Days Senior Citizen Center, PO Box 261, Lyons, Nebraska 68038