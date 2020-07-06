Di Maria Magdalena Candelaria, daughter of Roman and Ellen, passed peacefully with family at her side on June 17, 2020 just 4 days shy of her 58th Birthday. Di Maria was born on June 21, 1962 in Show Low, Ariz. Her life began growing up on the family ranch in Concho, Ariz. Di Maria had special needs, so in 1971 her parents moved the family and bought a second home in in the Scottsdale School District so she could attend Loloma School, aka Loloma Little School. She thrived in this environment where she met the best of friends and received a very special education from very special teachers until she graduated at the age of 21. Summers were spent at the family's home on the ranch she loved so dearly. After graduation, Di Maria attended and worked at The Scottsdale Foundation for the Handicapped for over 20 years. In 2005, after Di Maria's mother died, her sisters Di Ana and Cristi became her guardians. Ever since, Di Maria has lived in Nebraska with Cristi, Cristi's husband, Jeff, and their 3 children.
Di Maria loved music and television shows from the seventies. A few of her favorite songs were "You Light Up My Life", "You Are My Sunshine" and "Baby Don't Get Hooked on Me". Her favorite TV shows were "The Waltons", "Little House on the Prairie" and "Bonanza". Di Maria also loved dancing and was the first in the family to do the Macarena. Di Maria enjoyed playing the piano, doing puzzles and looking through old photo albums. Her dad taught her how to throw a Frisbee and she went on to win first place at the Special Olympics for accuracy throwing a Frisbee through rings. Di Maria loved animals, especially dogs. They instinctively knew to protect her.
Di Maria was truly the heart and soul of our family and an inspiration to everyone who ever met her. Her glowing smile and infectious laugh will be forever missed. She was predeceased by her Mom, Bertha Ellen. She is survived by her dad, Roman (Gerrie), siblings Richard (Ann), Victor, Di Ana (Tom), Cristi (Jeff), Jessica (Colin), Alexia (Bucky) and nephews and nieces including Courtney (Preston), Casey, Max, Quinton, Terrence "T", Taylor, Ellyse, Ava, Elenna (Dalton), Carlie (Nathan), Halston "Hoss", Tommy, Colton, Analesa, Angelina, Di Maria "Mia", James and Emme.
The Family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to MercyOne Oakland Medical Center in Oakland for their tremendous care.
A viewing and Rosary will be held on Friday, July 3rd at San Rafael Catholic church in Concho, Ariz. starting at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be held outdoors at the Roman Candelaria Family Ranch off of Snake Ranch Rd at 10:00 a.m., followed by a funeral procession to The Concho Catholic Cemetery. The family requests for the safety of everyone in attendance, to please abide by the CDC's guidelines for social distancing and the wearing of masks when social distancing cannot be avoided.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate in Di Maria's name to STARS formally known as The Scottsdale Foundation for the Handicapped which was founded by Di Maria's Mother Bertha Ellen and other concerned/loving parents of Special Needs Children who lived in Scottsdale. STARS, 7501 E. Osborne Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251 or https://www.starsaz.org/wishlist/