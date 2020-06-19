Diane Gammell, 79
December 15, 1940 – May 28, 2020
Diane Gammell peacefully passed on May 28, 2020 at the age 79 in Dexter, Ore. Born on December 15, 1940 in Oakland, to Herb and Magel Young, she attended the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland, and was confirmed in the 8th grade. She went to Lyons High School for 2 years and graduated from Oakland High School in 1958. She was an attendant to the Homecoming Queen junior year and O.H.S. Sweetheart at the Sweetheart Dance. She enjoyed dance and cheerleading. Diane attended the University of Nebraska in 1959.
Diane married Chuck Gammell in 1981 and moved to Dexter, Ore. where she worked as the office coordinator at the University of Oregon Landscape Architecture Department. Diane loved the outdoors. She enjoyed going for drives in the surrounding mountains, bird watching and collecting rocks.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents and son, Jerry Gammell. She is survived by Chuck, her loving husband of 39 years; her sisters, Carmen Russman and Phyllis Nelson; her children, Adam Smith, Aaron Smith, Julie Gammell and Roy Gammell: and 12 grandchildren. Diane will be greatly missed. We love you.