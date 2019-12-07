DeLoise E. Pearson, 87, of Oakland, NE passed away on November 29, 2019 at the Oakland Heights Nursing Home in Oakland, NE.
DeLoise was born to Lawrence and Hazel (Castor) Gatzemeyer on November 9, 1932 on the family farm in Bancroft, NE. She graduated from Bancroft High School in 1950. She received a teaching certificate from Dana College in Blair, NE and taught country school before her marriage.
DeLoise married Delwyn Pearson on February 11, 1961 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lyons, NE. To this union were born three children.
DeLoise and Delwyn lived most of their married life on the farm. DeLoise was blessed to be a stay at home mother. She spent many years as a dedicated farm wife, loving mother and grandmother. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Bancroft prior to becoming a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lyons, NE. She was a funeral chairman for many years and belonged to the St. Joseph Alter Society. She belonged to the Bell Creek Extension Club, the Neighborhood Birthday Club, several Card Clubs, the Golden Oaks Senior Center and VFW Auxiliary. She was a 4-H Club leader for the Smiley Bells and taught CCD for several years. She enjoyed bowling, playing bridge and cooking for her family and friends.
DeLoise is preceded in death by her parents; infant sister and brother; brothers Loren, Patrick, James and Dennis; sisters-in-law Fran Gatzemeyer and Kathy Pearson; brother –in-law Kent Bunderson.
DeLoise is survived by her husband of 58 years, Delwyn of Oakland; daughter Doreen (Jerry) Fullington of Fremont; sons Dan Pearson and Chuck (Verniline) Pearson all of Oakland; 4 granddaughters and 4 great grandchildren. Sister Myra Bunderson of Oakland; brother Gary Gatzmeyer of Bancroft; sisters-in-laws Janiece Gatzemeyer of Omaha; Erma Gatzmeyer and Nancy Gatzmeyer all of Bancroft; brothers-in-law Kenneth (Billye) Pearson and Stan Pearson all of Oakland. Many nieces, nephews and friends!
Funeral Mass took place on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons.
Vistiations was held on Monday from 5:00-7:00 p.m., with family receiving friends. VIGIL Service was held at 7:00 p.m. all at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Burial is in the Oakland Cemetery, Oakland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Oakland Golden Oaks Senior Center or St. Joseph Catholic Church.