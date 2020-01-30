Delmar Duane Anderson was born July 20, 1928, in Mead to Elmer and Mary (Endres) Anderson. He passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Oakland Heights in Oakland at the age of 91 years.
Delmar attended rural school near Mead until his family was forced to move when the government bought ground to build the Mead Bomber Plant. They moved to a farm near Uehling, where he attended school through part of his junior year before moving to the farm near Craig. He graduated from Craig High School in 1945.
Delmar married Iona “Sue” Gibbs on June 13, 1951, at First Presbyterian Church in Craig. They had four children: Denise, Delwin, Darryl and Vickie.
Delmar was a lifelong farmer. He served on the school board, was a county supervisor and served on the church board. He was part owner of the Craig Telephone Company and was a lineman for several years. Delmar also loved going to farm sales and auctions.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dale W. Anderson; son-in-law, Larry Green; granddaughter, Hailey Green and great granddaughter, Kaydence Brownell.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; children, Denise (John) Marr of Papillion, Delwin (Ann) Anderson of Oakland, Darryl (Joy) Anderson of Columbus, Vickie Green and special friend CJ Rudnick of Tilden; ten grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren.
A memorial service was held Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Craig Gymnasium, Craig, with visitation the evening prior, Sunday, January 26, 2020, 4-6 p.m. at Pelan Funeral Home in Oakland. Burial will be at the Craig Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.