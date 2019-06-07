Dean Kenneth Charling was born October 20, 1934 to Edwin and Mary (Jacobs) Charling, in Mead, Nebraska. He passed away May 27, 2019 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska.
Dean resided in Mead for six years before moving to Oakland, Nebraska in 1941. He attended Oakland High School; after graduating, he engaged in farming and cattle feeding.
In 1957, Dean married Molly Johnson, who was from Craig, Nebraska. To this marriage were born four children: Kathy, Keith, Kurtis and Kris. In 1992, after Molly’s death, Dean married Arline Pike, who was from Storm Lake, Iowa.
Dean enjoyed farming and cattle feeding with his son, along with many other things. He was a member of the 128thEngineers National Guard and a charter member of the National Cattlemen’s Association and Burt County Cattlemen’s Association, where he also served as President. Dean enjoyed buying cattle and attending cattle sales. He was the treasurer of School District 52 and a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church in Oakland.
Dean spent his spare time traveling and restoring old John Deere tractors. He was a member of the National Two-Cylinder John Deere Club. His true enjoyment came from fishing – it came first, if there was time. In later years, he would enjoy fishing with his grandsons. Dean always had a smile on his face and would always have at least one good joke to share with you!
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Molly; son, Kurtis in 1980.
He is survived by his wife, Arline; daughters, Kathy Cupps of Fremont, NE, Kris (John) Koment of Tobaccoville, NC; son, Keith (Ann) Charling of Oakland; grandchildren, Evan Koment of Tobaccoville, Kurtis (Timaree) Charling of Omaha, Kolton (Erica) Charling, Quinn (MacKenzie) Charling, Brynn Charling and Bailey Charling all of Oakland.
A funeral service was held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:30 am at the First United Methodist Church in Oakland. Visitation was held the evening prior at Pelan Funeral Services Oakland. The graveside service was held Friday at 2:00 pm at Indian Mound Cemetery in Ithaca, NE. Memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church.