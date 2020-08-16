Mr. David LeRoy Rutledge, 86, of Calhoun, Ga., and formerly of Westminster, Colo., departed this life Wednesday morning, Aug. 5, 2020, at Gordon Hospital.
Mr. Rutledge was born on Aug. 2, 1934 in Tekamah and raised in Oakland. He was a son of the late Victor LeRoy and Josie E. Miller Rutledge. In addition to his mother and father he was also preceded in death by a daughter, JoEllen Love; his wife, Carol A. Rutledge who passed away in July 2010; two step-sons, Terry McClelland and Thomas McClelland; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Jay Rennerfeldt, Virginia Rutledge, and Chuck Holt.
Mr. Rutledge was a Veteran of The United States Army where he faithfully served as a Military Policeman. He retired from Future Foam on April 30, 2019, where he had worked in sales for over twenty-six years.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Pam and Thomas Sellers of Fairmount, Ga., Sandy and Steve Capps of Calhoun, Ga., and Kimberly Rutledge of Albuquerque, N.M.; siblings, Peggy Rennerfeldt of Papillion, Everett Rutledge of Plainview, and Mary Holt of Lincoln; grandchildren, Angela Keller-Love, Stephany Rutledge, Tyler David Capps, and Carol E. McClelland; and his great-granddaughter, Daisy Duggar.
No public services will be held at this time, but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Nebraska.
