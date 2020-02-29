Colten James Ruzicka was born on November 7, 1988 in Wayne, Nebraska. He passed away on February 20, 2020 in a tragic car accident.
Colten grew up In Lyons, Nebraska, and attended elementary school there until 4th grade. He loved playing baseball during the summer. In 5th grade, his family moved, and he attended school in Oakland, NE, where he played saxophone in the band. He graduated high school in 2007 and attended one semester at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
After college, Colten lived in various places, and worked many jobs such as utility lineman, construction, and building fire trucks. Colten loved to spend his free time with his dog, River, listening to music, and fishing in Lyons at the City Park. He had an infectious smile and is said to have given some of the best hugs.
Colten is survived by his parents: Alan Ruzicka of Lyons, Debbie and Bill Witt of Craig; a brother: Anthony Ruzicka of Scribner; a grandfather: Dale Vavra of Lyons; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Private family services will be held.
MEMORIALS: Brink Memorial Park in Lyons, NE