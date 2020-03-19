A memorial service for Christopher Ryan Taylor was held February 22, 2020 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Pastor Mark Eldal and Pastor Rodney Anderson officiated. Chris was born December 25, 1984 to Bill and Jean Taylor. He passed away at home in Elkhorn, Nebraska on February 10, 2020.
Chris was preceded in death by his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wolff of Kennard, and Bill Taylor, Sr., of Oakland, Nebraska. He is survived by his parents, his sister Jenny Taylor of Elkhorn, brother Scott Taylor of Omaha, nephews Caleb and Cody, and niece Zoe of Elkhorn, and grandma May Taylor, of Oakland.