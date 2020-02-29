Charlotte May (Nelson) Mulinix was born on her grandparent’s farm by Rosalie on July 22, 1937, to Walter “Nels” Nelson and Elveria Anna-Bertha (Heller) Nelson. She spent her childhood between Rosalie and Pilger, Nebraska, graduating from Pilger High School. Charlotte started college as an X-Ray Technician at the University of Omaha Hospital in Omaha. She met Elvin “Bud” Mulinix and decided a life with Bud took precedence over a career as an X-Ray Tech; they were married on June 23, 1957.
Bud and Charlotte purchased their farm, two miles south and four miles east of Rosalie. Charlotte supported Bud by working in the fields and managing the livestock while raising their three children. In the late 1980’s, they built and moved to their retirement home in Decatur, where she has been living since Bud’s death in 2007.
Charlotte was active in her church and community; teaching Sunday School, a member of the church board, cooking and working at the Rosalie Lutheran Church food stand for the Old Settlers Picnics, leading the Happy Homemakers 4H club in Thurston County, sponsoring her children’s activities through their school years, donations to community groups and events, supporting the Lewis and Clark celebration in Decatur, Tree Board and teaching quilting in Decatur.
On Jan. 23, 2020 Charlotte was awarded a certificate of appreciation by the Department of the U.S. Army for her 28 years of volunteer service in assistance with the Omaha District Ice Report Program. She provided updates on the Missouri river, where she received both the certificate, Colonials Medal and lapel pin. Charlotte developed friendships with the members of the Corps during her daily reports.
Charlotte enjoyed her travels around the United States and in Europe while visiting her loved ones. She was very proud of her family, children and grandchildren. She greatly enjoyed and looked forward to her visits with loved ones.
Charlotte passed away peacefully, at her daughter Christi’s home in Castle Rock, Colorado, while recovering from recent surgery and time in the hospital due to multiple health issues. Charlotte will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her daughters, Christi (Paul) Hilgenkamp of Castle Rock, CO, Peggy Morgan of Valley; son, Steven (Ann) Mulinix of Lincoln; sister Nancy (Warren) Carson of AZ. Her legacy also includes 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, 11 months, Elvin Mulinix; sister and brother-in-law, Jeanette and Gene Mahan; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Doris and Jr. Koepke and Marion and Arlin Hasebrook.
A funeral service was held on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, 11 a.m., at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lyons with visitation the evening prior at Pelan Funeral Services Lyons. Burial was in Bancroft Cemetery, Bancroft. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.