Catherine Claire Sauser Anderson, 88
Catherine Claire Sauser Anderson was born to Carl L. and Teresa Ambrosia (Huff) Sauser on September 4, 1931 in rural Walthill, Thurston County, Nebraska. She left her earthly life on October 25, 2019 at CHI Health Bergan Mercy, in Omaha, Nebraska, at the age of 88.
Cathy attended country school and graduated at age 16 from Walthill High School. She received a teaching certificate from Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska and taught country school. After a year, she moved to Omaha and went to work at Mutual of Omaha. During this time, she met her future husband, Wendell Hubert "Windy" Anderson, a farmer from Lyons, Nebraska. They were married on April 15, 1950. They welcomed their first child, son Steven Mark, on October 3, 1951. On August 21, 1953 their second child, son Richard Douglas was born. Daughter Julie Ann arrived on July 2, 1957.
Cathy and Wendell lived most of their married life on the farm in the Jefferson rural school district, and in 1969 they moved to Lyons and Wendell continued to farm. After his sudden death in 1977, Cathy moved to South Sioux City, Nebraska and worked at First Star Bank in Sioux City, Iowa until her retirement in 1993. She came home to Lyons to retire, living at Evista Senior Apartments until her death.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, son, Rick.
Survivors include her son, Steve of Lincoln, NE; daughter, Julie (Gragnani) of Island Lake, IL; grandchildren, Tyler of Colorado Springs, CO, Elizabeth Rae of Derby, KS, John Massie of Lincoln; one great grandson, Alexander Douglas of Derby; brothers, Michael of Anthon, IA, Robert of Atlantic, IA; sister, Rita of Virginia Beach, VA. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
FUNERAL MASS: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 11:00 am, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lyons, Nebraska.
VISITATION: Thursday, 10 am – 11 am, at St Joseph’s Catholic Church
BURIAL: Lyons Cemetery
MEMORIALS: St Joseph’s Catholic Church