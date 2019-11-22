Carol Lee (Slaughter) Bonneau, 74, of Rosalie, NE passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Legacy Garden and Rehabilitation and Living Center in Pender, NE. Funeral services will be on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walthill, NE; with Pastor Brion Tolzman officiating. The visitation will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Lyons City Cemetery in Lyons, NE. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh – Smith Funeral Home in Pender.
Carol Lee Slaughter was born on September 8, 1945 to Russell and Leota (Beckmann) Slaughter in Lyons, NE, at the Hansen Maternity Home. Carol was baptized September 30, 1945, at Trinity Lutheran Church. She attended and graduated from Rosalie High School on May 22, 1963. She was united in marriage to Leroy Bonneau in July 1963, to this union the couple had seven children. Carol worked hard on the farm raising her children and tending to the livestock. Later in life, Carol worked at the Pender School and the Pender Community Hospital for several years in the kitchen as a dietary aide.
Carol was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Walthill and former member of the Sunshine Club. She was active with the Rosalie Feeders and 4-H programs. Carol truly loved spending time with her grandchildren. She babysat and played games with her grandchildren every chance she had. As her grandchildren got older, she attended numerous sporting events and livestock shows all over the Midwest.
Carol is survived by her sons, Curt (RuthAnn) Bonneau of Rosalie, NE, Kevin (Paula) Bonneau of Thurston, NE, Barry (Lauri) Bonneau of Bancroft, NE, Trevor (Erin) Bonneau of Rosalie, NE; daughters, Sheila (Lee) Clemon of Soldier, IA, Phoebe Stanga of Harrisburg, SD, Darla (Galen) McCrary of Clarinda, IA; 15 grandchildren; 1 grand dog; sister, Etta Mae (Robert) Krahmer of Emerson, NE; brother, Dennis (Sherry) Slaughter of Rosalie, NE; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Bonneau of Bancroft, NE, Paula (Ron) Blank of Inwood, IA, Karen Bonneau of Omaha, NE, Shirley Bonneau of Omaha, NE, Ruthann Bargmann of Bancroft, NE, Joyce (Delwyn) Daberkow of Lincoln, NE; and many nieces and nephews.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Leota Slaughter; sister, Beverly Slaughter; brothers-in-law, Paul Bonneau, Derald “Pee Wee” Bargmann; nephews, Kyle Daberkow and Clyde Marr, Jr.