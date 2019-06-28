Bruce Alan Peterson was born October 5, 1954, to Bruce and Marlene (Gibbs) Peterson, in Oakland, Nebraska. He passed away May 25, 2019 at the Ashland Care Center in Ashland, Nebraska, after spending his last few years in Veterans Hospitals.
Bruce Alan graduated from Oakland High School in 1972. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and spent time in Germany. He was a truck driver and saw much of the United States.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce Arnold; sister, Katherine Ann; grandparents.
He is survived by his children, Dalton and Cheyenne; mother, Marlene of Oakland; brother, Terry of Foristell, MO; niece, Lindzey.
Private Family Services will be held.
BURIAL: Craig Cemetery, Craig, NE
MEMORIALS: To the family for future designation.