Blanche Phyllis (Bacon) Guill was born Oct. 5, 1926, to John Francis and Jessie Mae (Shawver) Bacon in Lyons. She passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at Oakland Heights in Oakland at 93 years.
Blanche was united in marriage to Gerald “Jerry” Dale Guill June 30, 1945 in Tyler, Texas. Jerry and Blanche, following WWII, moved to eastern Nebraska where she raised their four children and worked in various jobs including the Highway Café, Iowa Beef Plant and the Lyons Nursing Home.
In 1981, Jerry and Blanche bought some property in Barnett, Missouri. Blanche worked for Walmart there; she retired after 20 years of service and with her lifetime Walmart discount. They returned to Lyons in 2001.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry and her 12 siblings.
She is survived by her four sons: Steven, Charles (Maggie), David (Nancy) and Timothy; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; a host of relatives and friends.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at Memorial United Methodist church in Lyons. Burial will be at a later date in the Lyons Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.