Betty Lou Soll, 89, of Bancroft, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Legacy Garden Rehabilitation and Living Center in Pender, NE.
Betty was born to Bertha (Kinland) and Marion Leonard on a farm by Bancroft on May 16th, 1930. She was raised by Lee and Bertha (Leonard) Waters. She was baptized and confirmed in the Presbyterian Church in Bancroft and later joined St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bancroft.
In May of 1949, Betty graduated from Bancroft High School. She then attended Bonner Beauty College in Omaha, Nebraska. Betty was a beautician and barber in the Bancroft area for 65 years. During those years she ran her business, Hilltop Cut & Curl, out of her home. She was known by everyone in the community as Grandma Betty.
Betty married Elmer Soll on December 13, 1953 and had two sons, Delmer and David.
Betty enjoyed going to sporting events, attending church, playing cards with friends and attending activities at the Senior Center. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas.
Betty is survived by her son, Delmer (Laurie) Soll of Bancroft; daughter in-law, Nancy (Bruce) Wichman of Pender; six grandchildren, Andrew Soll (Amy), Amber Bacon (Ross), Zachary Soll (Kellie), Shelby Mutchie (Zach), Jake Soll (Cassi), Clint Soll (Sarah); 15 great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Bertha Waters; her step-father, Lee Waters; husband, Elmer Soll; brothers, Jim and Jack Leonard; sister-in-law, Eileen Leonard; and son, David Soll.
Betty is now resting peacefully in eternal life, alongside her son and her soulmate.