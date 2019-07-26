Betty Ann Rogers was born February 10, 1929 to Gustaf and Hulda (Johnson) Lindstrom in Oakland, Nebraska. She passed away July 14, 2019 at Oakland Heights in Oakland, Nebraska, at the age of 90 years.
Betty attended and graduated from Oakland High School.
On March 30, 1948 she married Charles Virgil Rogers. To this union three children were born; Chuck, Kathleen and Deanna.
Betty’s hobbies were playing bridge and entertaining family & friends. She enjoyed going to Golden Oaks and looked forward to her Monday bridge game with Ruth W., Ruth L. and Bev P. Wearing matching attire with her siblings; Ione, Elfie & Vincent was a special highlight. You would usually see her on Wednesday night with sister-in-law, Marlene going somewhere for supper. Betty’s pride and joy were her grandchildren. She would make every effort to attend their school & sporting events. She wanted to get up and dressed for the day. She wanted to be ready for any invitation or opportunity that came her way.
Betty was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; parents; brothers, Robert & Sidney; sister, Ruth; great grandchildren, Gabriel & Jude Ray.
She is survived by her son, Chuck (Linda) Rogers; daughters, Kathleen (Randy) Wolfe, Deanna (Greg) Ray; ten grandchildren, Leslee (Kevin) Brenneis, Burt (Becky) Rogers, Paula (Tracy) Denton, Brad (Becky) Hawkins, Kristi (Mike) Midthun, Rachel (Matt) George, Connie (Matt) Felber, Gus (Nikki) Ray, Kate (Mick) Connealy, Roger (Megan) Ray; 28 great grandchildren; sisters, Elfie Nelson & Ione Lipps; brother, Vincent Lindstrom; sister-in-law, Marlene Lindstrom; a host of family and friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: August 3, 2019, 10:30 am at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland.
NO VISITATION
BURIAL at a Later Date: Tekamah Cemetery, Tekamah, NE.
MEMORIALS: Donor’s Choice