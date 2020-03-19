Arnold Eugene Hedell was born Oct. 2, 1933 to J. Albert Hedell and Anna Hedell in Oakland. He passed away Feb. 29, 2020 in Brighton, Colo.
He attended District 52 and Oakland schools, and was a member of First Covenant Church. He served in the U.S. Army from about 1957 to 1993, being stationed for a time in Germany. He served in the National Guard until 1993.
Arnie graduated from barber school in Omaha and was an excellent barber. He moved to Wyo. and Colo., where he loved the mountains, rocks and fishing. He built a mountain cabin in Summit County and liked his collections as well as visiting his real estate in Ariz. and Fla.
After retirement from Gates Rubber Co. in 1998, he married Beverley. He enjoyed annual visits to Minn. to see his sister, nieces and nephew where he had fun doing any activities available.
He is survived by wife, Beverley, sisters Marge (Tom) Johnson of Omaha, and Lois Hedell Young of Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; nieces, Susan (Tom) Foster and Linda (Don) Mailliard of Dallas, Tex.; Carolyn (Dan) Schueller, Sherilyn Young, Ellyn (Bob) Erickson, and nephew Ray Young III of the Twin Cities, Minn., great nieces and nephews, cousins Dwaine and Lynn Hedell of Nebr.
Internment was March 16th at Fort Logan , Denver, Colo.