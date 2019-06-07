Alma was born on a farm near Denton NE on December 31, 1924 to Frank A and Milena Kodejs Filipi. She passed away on May 31, 2019 at the age of 94. She was the fourth of 10 children. Alma was a hard worker all her life. In her younger years she and her siblings worked in the farm fields and helped take care of the livestock barefooted because shoes were only for special outings. During the war years she worked at the Crete Egg Plant. She also was a waitress and cook at the Hiway Café for many years as well as cooking in the Lyons NE school cafeteria and working in the Garden City and Emporia, Kansas School cafeterias. Alma also worked at Premier Meats here in Lyons.
She married her husband Robert L. Fittro on February 19, 1947 in Marysville KS. They lived in Burt County most of their married life but did spend several years in Kansas due to Robert’s job. To this union 3 children were born: Shirley (Edward) Marquardt of North Charleston S.C., Sharon of Lyons, and Robert R. (Sue) Fittro of Iowa City, Iowa.
Alma was active in VFW Auxiliary serving for 14 years as President (retiring in 2017 due to ill health) and the Happy Days Senior Center where she held offices and loved attending all their activities. She really missed going to the Happy Days Senior Center for cards, bingo and visiting with her friends after her health prevented it.
She was a member of the Divide Center Presbyterian Church then upon its closing she became an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lyons where she held several offices.
She was a great cook and loved teaching her grandchildren to make one of her recipes. Her kolaches, rosettes, cream puffs and brownies were a much-enjoyed treat for her many family and friends who received them. Alma also was always ready to play cards whether it be pitch, cribbage, pinochle or euchre with friends and family or SkipBo or Uno with her grandchildren. If you wanted to play any kind of game and she didn’t know how she was ready to learn and then gave her opponents a hard time if she lost.
Her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her great great granddaughter where special joys in her life. She loved being with them and always loved helping them in any way she could whether it was just listening or playing with them.
She considered it one of her great accomplishments when she and friend Lois Miller received their GED’s with the help of teacher Jackie Koch and was presented her high school diploma in a graduation ceremony at the Northeast Community College in Norfolk.
Alma was always willing to help out where needed, whether it be making food for funerals, cleaning a friend’s house or just providing a listening ear.
2017 was an especially trying year for her. In February she fell and injured her leg which caused her problems for several years. In March she had a mild heart attack. She lost strength in her left arm and hand due to carpal tunnel and polyneuropathy. She was also diagnosed with a torn rotator cuff in her right shoulder. This slowed her down and she hated it that she couldn’t cook or work like she used to.
Alma was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 47 years, Robert, in 1994, her sisters Mildred Kvasnicka and Irene Richtarik and her brothers Frank, Elmer, Richard, Alvin, and Edward, sisters-in-law Evelyn, Berniece and Elizabeth Filipi and her brother-in-law Frank L. Fittro.
She is survived by her children, 6 grandchildren: Sherri Marquardt of N. Charleston SC, Jennifer Fittro (Nick Svec) of Cedar Rapids IA, Edward R. (Jamie) Marquardt of Ladson SC, Sarah Purdy of Solon IA, E-6/ET1 Anthony (Katie) Fittro of Middleburg FL, and Jacob Fittro of Muscatine IA, 9 great grandchildren: Michaela Fittro, Kelly Knutson, Alyssa Dannettel (Matt Baker), Skylar Purdy, Elle Marquardt, Korrina Holderness, Michael, Emily and Anna Purdy and 1 great great granddaughter Aurora Alma Duncan, her sisters Alice Vlasak and Edna Koll both of Wilber, sisters-in-law Lenora Fittro of Weston, Virginia Filipi of Wilber and Phyllis Filipi of Crete, her dear friends Betty Burt and Laurene Appleby, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, June 8, 2019, 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church in Lyons.
VISITATION: Friday, 5-7 pm with family receiving friends at Pelan Funeral Services in Lyons. Visitation will also be held at the church one hour prior to service.
BURIAL: Tekamah Cemetery, Tekamah, Nebraska
MEMORIALS: To the family to be designated