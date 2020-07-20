Aileen (Peterson) Ruszczyk, was born on March 24, 1935, in Lyons to Marvin and Roseanna (Rogers) Peterson. Aileen passed away quietly on Friday, July 10th, at an Estero, Fla. hospital. Aileen was 85 years of age.
After graduating from Lyons high school, she attended and graduated from Wayne State College and had a fulfilling career as an elementary school teacher. She taught in Omaha, Kenosha and Racine, Wisc.. It was her pride and joy to watch her students learn and grow.
Aileen married Lawrence Ruszczyk in Racine, Wisc. and they enjoyed a long life together until Larry’s death in March 2011. Larry and Aileen retired to Naples, Fla. during the winter months and loved to go to northern Wisconsin in the summer. Aileen loved to walk and enjoyed nature, was an avid reader and was always trying to learn and try new things. Aileen also enjoyed bargain shopping at local shops in Naples and morning coffee with a group of other seniors at McDonalds. Aileen and Larry were avid Green Bay Packer fans and attended as many games as time would allow.
Aileen was preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Alice Peterson; husband, Lawrence Ruszczyk; brothers, Carl Peterson and Gordon Peterson.
Aileen is survived by her granddaughter Melissa Eder and family of Franksville, Wisc., sister-in-law, Doris Peterson, Oakland Heights, nieces, Sandra Francis and Teresa Pounds of Lyons, and nephew, Lee (Peggy) Peterson of Rosalie.
Aileen believed it is hard to lose a loved one, but God was the weaver of the tapestry of life and none, but he knew when the pattern would be finished.
There will be a private burial in Oakland Cemetery in Oakland at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.