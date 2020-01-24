Burt County Museum recently asked for this photo of the Oakland High School 1910 football team to be posted in the Oakland and Lyons papers, requesting help to identify the team members. Stanley Young of Oakland called editor Curt Hineline to say he had a 1910 annual with the names of the young men.
Mr. Hineline then contacted the Burt County Museum with Young’s phone number. Museum staffer Patty Wilson made an appointment to visit Young, who was willing to let the museum make photocopies of the 1910 publication (which was a weekly publication and featured only the football team) and also make a copy of a 1913 annual.
When asked if he had a relative in the photo, Young said he had purchased them at an auction. Thanks to Young and Hineline, we can now introduce you to the team.
