The Oakland Garden Club met September 12th with seven members present.
A thank you was received from the city – praising the members for a job well don in the park. The flowerbeds were beautiful and all cleaned up after the flood.
A wreath with Oakland Garden Club rose bed picture will be entered in the Lyons Library Festival of Trees.
A membership drive for the club is needed and ideas will be discussed in the future.
Our next meeting will be October 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in Rosen Room. An open invitation is extended to anyone interested. It will be a squash sampler.
Secretary,
Geraldine Peterson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.