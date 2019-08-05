Cleanup volunteers requested for Thurs., Aug. 8th
For most, the Scout Cabin in the park has just “always been there.” Few remember a time when the icon in the park was built. The flooding earlier this year may just erase the memory of the soon-to-be 80-year-old cabin all-together as it has yet to be cleaned out since the Spring flooding of the Logan Creek.
Former and current Boy Scout leaders have been wringing their hands as to what to do. Jeff Troupe, Barry Johnson, Nick Seery and Curt Hineline are hoping the community will help.
“We simply don’t have the number of current leaders and membership to get the clean up done,” said Curt Hineline, Cub Master of Oakland Pack 160. “We need help.”
Jeff Troupe and Barry Johnson understand the importance of keeping the cabin alive. “If we can get a group of volunteers to help carry things out that would be a great start,” Johnson said.
Weather permitting, a cleanout BBQ is planned for Thurs., Aug. 8that 6:00 p.m. “Come when you can and lend a hand,” Hineline encourages. “We will have a BBQ, and roast marshmallows around the campfire following.”
History of the Scout Cabin
A little research in the Oakland Independent Archives dates the construction of the cabin to 79 years ago. The May 10, 1940 edition noted that A.C. Holmquist and Clemens Gustafson were named as the members of a committee which helped assist the local Boy Scouts in a drive for funds for the Scout Cabin.
Dwain and Melvin Johnson headed the project as shared in the Sept. 27, 1940 edition. The foundation was laid and then completed a few months later. An article 2 weeks earlier pointed out that the Scouts had secured permission to host a series of bingo nights on Main Street as part of the fundraising efforts. The cost of the project was about $350.
An article in the November 13th, 1947 mentioned renovations to the cabin in order to make it useable during the winter months. That article begins, “The Boy Scout cabin in the Oakland Park, owned jointly by the American Legion Post and the Scouts has been undergoing renovation work this week to make it usable during the winter months for Scouting activities… The Legion, which assumed half ownership in the cabin several years ago, is underwriting the expense of material and troop committee members and the Scouts are performing the work.”
Over the years, the Oakland Independent reports story after story of how the cabin was being utilized including a front page story in October of 1986.
“The Scout Cabin was the site of a Fall Camporee where over 200 Boy Scouts from 15 troops participated. ‘We were very happy with the turnout of over 200 Scouts in our park. The Scouts leaned a lot about cooperation - which is what scouting is all about. The kids were as good as gold,’ Barry Johnson, organizer of the event told the Independent.
“The Oakland Community has once again demonstrated its volunteerism earlier this year as the park, fairgrounds and golf course came back to life thanks to numerous people donating the time and resources,” Hineline said. “We are hoping Oaklanders have a little more to give as one of the last buildings affected by the flooding is in need of help. Please join us on Thurs., August 8that 6:30 p.m. and let’s get it done.”
