Every day after school, students from BRLD are taking to the mat, learning how to wrestle and learning lessons in between at the Bancroft Community Building.
In its third year of varsity wrestling, the team consists of Daven Whitley, Jaden Whitaker, Gus Gomez, Zeena and Zora Villanueva and Ella Whitaker. There are around 11 kids for junior high and about 30 in the youth program.
Lance Sovde coaches the wrestling program for BRLD, which consists of Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons- Decatur Northeast students.
When the youth and junior high wrestling program began in 2016, 50 students came out to practice. The youth program now has 30. The varsity program started in 2017.
"Some of the kids I worked with at a younger age are now heavyweights," Sovde said. "We are getting a few more kids with more experience."
That experience will help grow the roster, which eventually will consist of 14 wrestlers of various weight classes, in the coming years. Currently they compete in Saturday tournaments.
"We will do more duals when we get a fuller roster," Sovde said.
Sovde said he has been surprised in coaching.
"The pace these kids catch on to wrestling (was key) to our early success," he said.
Sovde said he’s seen a lot of growth from the kids that started and have stuck it out.
“It’s incredible how much the kids retain from year to year and it’s a lot of fun to watch,” he said. “The youngest we start kids is kindergarten.”
He said the age of five is usually the magic number for them.
“The kids are mature enough to retain what we are teaching them,” he said. “Some clubs start earlier but we prefer to stick to that age range.”
Seth Totten was one of those successes who came in knowing nothing about wrestling and ended up going to state both years he wrestled for BRLD, the first two years they had a wrestling program.
“We have been fortunate enough in our first two years of varsity wrestling to have someone qualify for state,” he said. “Totten started wrestling his junior year and had an abnormal amount of success for having very little to no experience. Seth was kind of an outlier though; he is a big athletic kid that caught on fast. It was a pretty fun experience for him and our coaches.”
Sovde said the wrestlers learn lessons on and off the mat.
"They learn how to listen and be coachable, work hard and hopefully reach their goals," he said.
As the BRLD athletic cooperative success continues, we can expect great things from the wrestling program on and off the mats.
