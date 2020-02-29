If you haven’t gotten a chance to stop in the Decatur Center to view the current art on display, then stop in soon. Dan Hovanec’s unique wood burning art is something you should see. The Center is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m, Monday through Friday.
Then on March 4th at 12:15 p.m., Hovanec will be giving a presentation of how he uses wood burning tools and his artistic talents to create his artwork.
The public is invited to this free presentation. Wednesdays are also the day known as “Walk-in Wednesday” lunch, so you may want to arrive early to enjoy lunch while watching the presentation.
