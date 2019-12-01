Eleven families with twenty-nine children are about to get a free shopping spree thanks to the Oakland Women’s Club. Just in time for Christmas, the Annual Miracle on Oakland Ave. event will take place on December 11th from 5:00-8:00 p.m.
More families are welcome to take advantage of this opportunity to lighten the financial load of holiday gift shopping. Please contact event organizer Ashley Johnson at 402.380.1221.
Oakland Women’s Club president, Amy Denker-Rost, is excited to be able to offer this service. “We want to thank the Nifty Thrifty for the donation of clothing,” she said. The First Evangelical Lutheran Church has also donated funds to help with the program. We budget $1,000 for this event and these donations help do even more.”
Families will be able to “shop” for up to five items for each child. In addition to toys and clothes, the Women’s Club has purchased beauty products for the teenage girls.
Denker-Rost is also excited to announce that a free gift-wrapping service will be on sight to make it even easier to keep the presents a surprise.
Community Park Construction
The Women’s Club is also excited to announce that the construction of the community park by the Troll Stroll is underway. “We want to thank the City of Oakland for storing the playground equipment and for leveling the ground and providing a safe surface for the playground,” Denker-Rost said.
Monkey bars, swings and other assorted playground items have been purchased as well as a couple of benches. The $10,000 in equipment and $3,500 professional installation fees is the first installment of what the club hopes will expand into a $35-40,000 project depending on fundraising.
“Support for the park has been really wonderful,” Denker-Rost said. “People have been so kind, and the community has been very excited to have something on the east side of town. Even if it is going up in the dead of winter."
Continued fundraising is needed, and the Women’s Club is hoping for a successful salad supper and father/daughter dance in the spring. They have additionally applied for a Donald E. Nielsen Foundation Grant.
Some of the playground equipment installed in the Oakland City Park on the west side of town was also made possible through the Oakland Women’s Club. Denker-Rost said that she hopes to continue to improve play opportunities in the park.
The Women’s Club hopes to hold an official induction of the Oakland Women’s Club Playground in May.
There are currently twenty-six members of the Oakland Women’s Club and more members are always welcome. Please contact a current member or reach out to any officer to join. Officers are Amy Denker-Rost - president (402.260.9593), Angie Rennerfeldt – Vice President, Kayla Eisenmenger - secretary (can be reached at the city office 402.685.5822), and Megan Unwin – treasurer.
