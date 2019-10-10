On October 15th, at the JV and Varsity volleyball games vs. North Bend, there will be a raffle for nine, one of a kind, BRLD Wolverine t-shirts. In order to be eligible to win, tickets will be for sale as you walk into the volleyball game. Tickets are 1$. Buy one or 20 for more chances to win!
Why only nine t-shirts? This was a project for 8th grader Sydney Olsen in JH Writing. Each student was able to work on a project of their own one day a week for 8 weeks. Sydney wanted to turn a design her and her classmate, Aubrey Anderson, created last year into a t-shirt to sell. To keep it simple, she had nine t-shirts made (small, medium, and large). Instead of selling them individually, she decided to raffle them off as a way to make money for the BRLD High School Volleyball Team!
Purchase your raffle tickets in the main entrance when you attend the BRLD vs. NB Volleyball match. Games begin at 5:30.
Must be present to win! T-shirts will be available to go home with the winners that evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.