Those of us who call the Midwest “home” are well aware of how dangerous our roads can be. It can be a challenge for even the most experienced driver. Each season, when that first winter weather hits the area, when the roads get covered with a sheet of ice or a couple inches of snow, maneuvering roads can be a struggle. In fact, we just experienced poor road conditions last week. There were several mishaps around the area, but luckily no major injuries.
Preparing Your Vehicle for Winter
Months of warmer weather leave us needing refresher skills when getting behind the wheel. As warm weather days change to cooler days, that is the time to think about preparation for your vehicle. Statistics report that 17 percent of all vehicle crashes occur during winter conditions.
Before the weather turns colder and winter driving is an issue, make yourself a checklist. Is your battery in good condition? How about the wiper blades? Is the windshield washer filled with fluid that won’t freeze when you need to clear your windshield after meeting or following another vehicle? Make a check of the tires on your vehicle to ensure the tread is in good condition for a good grip on slick surfaces.
Take Your Time
Slow it down a notch. It’s harder to control or stop your vehicle on a slick or snow-covered road. Increase your following distance enough so that you'll have plenty of time to stop. Also remember that every vehicle handles differently; this is particularly true when driving on wet, icy, or snowy roads. Take the time to learn how your vehicle handles under winter weather driving conditions. Before heading out, know the weather and traffic conditions, and plan your route accordingly. As you read this you are probably thinking, “I already knew all that!” Of course you do, but what about the other driver you are sharing the road with? Are they as cautious of a driver as you are?
Prepare for the Worst
Even if you and your vehicle are prepared, crashes happen and vehicles break down. Any of us can get caught out in the elements and help might not be just around the corner. Make sure your vehicle is stocked to help get you out of trouble or to keep you safe until help arrives.
A good Christmas gift for a young driver in your household would be a box containing a warm blanket; a flashlight; jumper cables, (because batteries can be affected during cold weather); a phone charger; a sturdy ice scraper to clear ALL the windows; a snow brush to clear the hood, trunk and roof; a jug of extra windshield fluid; a rope or chain if there is the need for a pull from a ditch; flares or reflectors; rock salt, sand or kitty litter for traction; a first aid kit; a small tool kit and a scoop shovel.
Having all these things in your car, easy to get at, is your best bet, rather than in the trunk. If you run into the ditch, the snow could be deep enough that you can’t get out of your vehicle to get to your trunk.
Make sure to have a pair of sunglasses to reduce glare from the reflection of the bright sunlight on white snow. Sunglasses are not just a summertime accessory. If you do get stranded on the road it could take awhile before anyone comes along to help. Add a few bottles of water and some non-perishable snacks to the rest of the things previously listed.
Another suggestion it to have a large candle and a metal coffee can with a box of matches. The little bit of heat from a candle will help warm the interior of the vehicle and provide light.
Don’t forget an extra pair of gloves and outer wear. It wouldn’t hurt to throw in some hand warmers. You can’t rely on your heater if you get into a crash. There is also the danger the exhaust could get plugged after hitting a snowbank or from blowing snow. When that happens then there is the danger of carbon monoxide entering the vehicle.
Don’t Run on Empty
One more word of advice, always keep at least a half-full tank of gas in your car during winter months. Condensation builds up and freezes in the gas tank when the tank is low on fuel. Another reason to have a full tank is if you are stranded you will have sufficient fuel to run the heating system and stay warm. But as noted earlier, check the exhaust system to make sure it is clear. In storms with blowing snow, you will need to check the exhaust more than once, depending how long it takes for help to arrive.
It Could Happen to You
It is a common thought that car problems won’t happen to you, but what about when you come across a stranded victim along the road? If you are the driver of a car that is sufficiently equipped with emergency supplies, you can help turn a bad situation into a successful recovery for an extremely grateful person or family.
