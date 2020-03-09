Wind farms are not new to Nebraska.
But when they are new to a specific area, such as Burt County, there can be a lot of questions.
The Burt County Planning Commission met Feb. 10 with a public hearing on setback regulations for wind and solar farms. The meeting was about what the county was doing in their comprehensive plan potentially redrawing setbacks as they relate to wind and solar power. Though there are no applications yet, citizens attended the meeting to address concerns about a possible installation of 86 potential turbines reaching 650 feet proposed by Con Edison. According to the American Wind Energy Association, as of fourth quarter, there have been 1,045 turbines installed in Nebraska with 26 wind projects. The state ranks 16th for number of wind turbines.
"It's a lot to deal with when it first comes to an area," Lu Nelsen, policy associate at the Center for Rural Affairs in Lyons, said. "It's a new development and people have a lot of questions about what it means for them their family, and their property."
Nelsen said the Center for Rural Affairs "cares about bring new economic development opportunities to rural communities.
"We see renewable energies as being just one of the many new opportunities to bring economic opportunities," he said. "With wind energy, there are three main areas — direct payments to landowners, new tax revenue and new jobs that can be created."
Nebraska has a nameplate capacity tax that generates $3,518 per megawatt for the total nameplate capacity of a wind energy facility. A 100-megawatt project could generate more than $350,000 for the county. Tangible personal property used directly in the generation of electricity by those facilities is exempt from property tax if the facility has a nameplate capacity of 100 kilowatts or more, according to the BairdHolm website. That revenue has benefitted schools.
Nelsen said the setbacks counties set exist to account for the health safety and wellness of everyone in the county.
"It’s determining what’s going to be the best fit for the county and allow for some developments so that the community can still capture the benefits," he said.
Wind farms that exist now in Antelope, Boone and Holt counties have seen the economic benefits.
"Petersburg has just over 300 people," Nelsen said. "That community has over 320 megawatts of wind. It's a big boon for them. It brought in eight full-time jobs and they were able to renovate a local grocery store."
Nelsen said working with the community is the best practice.
"It's important that as a project proceeds that the developer makes steps to make sure they are working with the community at large to address concerns, answer questions and be available," he said. "The main takeaway is that wind energy is a great opportunity for rural communities that has tangible economic benefits. It’s important to consider what those benefits are and what benefit it can have to the entire county and landowners and families that live in that county.
Nelsen added that it is important to make sure the farm is sited right so that it fits in with the county.
Ross A. Knott, market president for Great Plains State Bank in Petersburg, said the town has benefited by wind tower rent coming in for the towers setting on properties and the nameplate capacity tax, which helps with roads and infrastructure.
"We've been happy with is the employment opportunities it's given to a number of people in the community and surrounding counties to be able to live and work in our community and make a living wage and not directly tied to agriculture," Knott said. "The number of jobs it has added helps to stabilize our businesses when agriculture suffers a little."
