It is not very often that a person can say, “After working 42 years in….” Those are Burt County’s University of Nebraska Extension Educator John Wilson’s very words as he is set to retire next week.
“Looking back, it’s hard to believe that 42 years has passed so quickly, but I think what has helped make it go fast is all of the great people I’ve had the opportunity to work with over the years,” Wilson shared.
An informal retirement party is planned for Monday, Dec. 30 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. in the
First Northeast Bank of Nebraska upstairs meeting room in Tekamah. All are invited to drop by and wish him well.
Wilson shares his final thoughts with his readers in this week’s edition. Please plan to attend on Monday and let him know how much we appreciate his service.
