Even in our own little slice of heaven, businesses, schools, and events are closing or canceling due to the COVID-19 crisis. Who is making the call to do all of this?
The Federal Government and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have issued that it will be up to the local governments to direct communities on what to do. However, the CDC has issued “The President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America”. The guidelines are posted on the CDC website www.cdc.gov.
They consist of
- staying home if you are sick
- Staying away from large groups, ten or more people
- If your child is sick keep them home and not at school.
With the Federal Government saying listen to your local government, where does Lyons get their directives from?
According to City Hall in Lyons they are following the directions and recommendation from the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD). The ELVPHD are directing the counties of Burt, Cuming, Madison, and Stanton. The ELVPHD is just one of the many state government organizations that cover the state of Nebraska. It is set up that way to better regulate the needs of each community. For now, the closings and practices are just recommendations for the communities to follow. They do have the authority to legally enforce them if a business were to violate an executive order. For now, they are just recommendations, and no executive orders have been given. They believe that Lyons and other areas have seen the need to go along with their recommendations.
However, Gina Uhing Director of ELVPHD, along with other Nebraska health departments believes Nebraska would benefit if Governor Ricketts brought these recommendations and regulation statewide. Just an hour before the interview, ELVPHD and others signed a petition to do just that. They believe that it will get all of Nebraska on the same page for the safety of our population.
Uhing stated, “The reason they are doing the closures right now and not waiting for cases to come is to greatly lessen the chance of it spreading when it does.” Uhing went on to offer sympathy as she understands this will create hardships in our community, but hopes with state and federal assistance we can overcome this.
When asked how long the COVID-19 crisis will last she was hesitant to put a number to it. They have been using China as a model. China is reporting fewer new cases, but it is still spreading. China is more densely populated, and it was no wonder why it spread so much and so fast. The fact that we live smaller and more spread out should help us greatly if we go along with recommendations.
At ELVPHD the staff are working with different organizations such as churches, senior centers, chambers, daycares and more in attempts to spread the newest information and recommendations to the people that are hard to reach with the common methods. Along with ELVPHD’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, their website www.elvphd.orghas the latest data and information for public viewing.
