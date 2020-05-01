What does popular search and find book “Where’s Waldo” and Lyons Nebraska founder Waldo Lyon have in common? Well for the moment, a local artist has her drawings of both of them in a main street window in Lyons.
Freelance artist Marilyn Tenney of Lyons has made two renderings, one of Lyons founder Waldo Lyon, and the other of children’s favorite character from the “Where’s Waldo books”.
Look for a portrait of Waldo Lyon in the Kempke window which is west of Save More on Main Street, Lyons.
“I have several old window frames and usually paint landscapes using the old windows as frames,” Marilyn said. “I had the idea to paint a portrait of Waldo Lyon, founder of the town, as though he was seated at a desk looking out his window.”
She painted him portrayed as if he has just signed the official proclamation declaring that no liquor is to be sold in Lyons. In her research, she found that the records showed it was signed in April of 1884. She added the April 1st as kind of a joke.
Along with the portrait painting of Waldo, Marilyn created several positive calligraphy sayings;
- Stay Strong Lyons
- God will carry you through the storm. Isaiah 43:2.
- No COVID-19 For the kids.
- Don't worry, Be Happy and Wash your hands!
As far as future projects, Marilyn said she is currently working on pottery mugs commemorating the Seward County Fair's 150th celebration this fall. She has several window frames and ideas for paintings. Contact her at 402-687-9466 if you would like a portrait of some ancestor to display in another storefront window.
Take a few minutes during this isolation time to stop by and read a little of Lyons' history.
In trying times, it is the little thing that brings a smile to our faces. Everyone can find something to help with that.
