The Village of Decatur has a new place to go for a cup of coffee, plus many other options on the weekends. Proprietors Jennifer and Mike Christensen have a mobile “Gotta Get Some Coffee” set up along Decatur’s Broadway Street. The Christensens have locations in Blair and Tekamah as well.
A wide variety of coffee, lattes, frappes, smoothies, iced tea, Italian Soda, and other refreshments are on their menu. They also offer cinnamon rolls and biscuits with gravy. This past Saturday they had a delicious pulled pork sandwich on the menu.
The hours of operation are currently Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jennifer commented, “We only plan to move two times during the summer, so we can be at the Burt County Fair and Washington County Fair. Other than those two weekends, we plan to be in Decatur until Labor day weekend. Weather permitting, we may be able to stay open until October 1st.”
Jennifer added, “We did purchase the church located alongside the lot we have our mobile ‘Gotta Get Some Coffee’ set up. We are trying to get bids to renovate the exterior by Fall, but it is a slow process. I hope to make it a functional building so we can be open year-round in Decatur in the next couple of years!”
