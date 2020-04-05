Around 11:00 a.m., Monday through Friday, local residents have the opportunity to stop by the Decatur Senior Center Entrance at the Sears Building to pick-up a nutritious noon meal. Home delivery is another option that continues to be offered.
The routine of joining their friends for lunch at the center has temporarily been suspended to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Home delivery and curb-side delivery is the next best thing.
On Wednesday, Julie Metcalf was at the entrance, ready to hand out meals, while Ethelyn Brewer was out and about making home deliveries. Julie said the number of people ordering meals varies from day to day. On this particular day Ethelyn had taken 11 dinners out for delivery. Julie was expecting 7 visitors to pick up their lunch.
If you are interested in having a noon meal, either delivered to your home or picking up your meal at the curb side option, you need to call the day ahead. To reserve a meal on Mondays, you need to call in on Friday. The number to call for noon meals is 402-349-5525.
In a short conversation while Bonnie Hennig was picking up her lunch, she shared that she was getting used to being home bound. Her positive attitude was a breath of fresh air. Everyone is missing friends and daily conversations, but like Bonnie noted, “I am saving money because I am not shopping and buying gas.” Always nice to talk to someone who finds a bright side.
