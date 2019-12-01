It’s time to focus on upcoming events, leading to the next Holiday. Fun things are coming to the Decatur Community. It’s time to get into the Holiday Spirit.
November 30-The Community Club invites the public to come to the Community Building to “Deck the Halls”. Decorating will begin at 10 a.m. this Saturday,
Dec 2nd thru Dec 6th-Individual Decorating of Trees-Everyone is invited to participate in the “Parade of Trees.” Bring in your tree and your decorations to the City Hall and decorate your tree during the hours the Village office is open. The trees will be on display during the “Parade of Trees” Event.
December 8th-Parade of Trees, Santa’s visit and the Community Club’s chili feed will be Sunday, December 8th. Doors open at 5:00. Santa will arrive at 5:30. Linda Dunning, president of the Community Club noted that free will donations are appreciated, but not expected to enjoy a bowl of Chili.
Dec 9th Deadline for kids to make a “Wish”
Dec 19th - Deadline for adults to purchase a gift to fulfill a wish
Donnette and Brenda have volunteered and have set up a “Wishing Tree” in the Village Office, just waiting to be decorated by children under age 12 They can pick up a paper ornament to write a “Wish Request” and place it on the tree. The date to write their wish and place it on the “Wishing Tree” is December 9th. (The deadline date was extended due to the lack of kids coming in and filling out an ornament). Anyone who wants to join in the Christmas Spirit of giving can stop in and pick an ornament. By December 19th the purchased gift, either wrapped or unwrapped should be brought back into the office and placed under the tree. Check with Donnette and Brenda and take a peek at the “Wishing Tree” to see if there are some ornaments with “Wishes”.
