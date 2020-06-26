The 4th of July means many things to our country. It is a time where we wave the red, white and blue, a time to come together around parks and BBQ grills. It is a time of year where we say as a nation, this is our country and we give thanks to the fallen that fought for it. No 4th of July would be complete without the tradition of our city shooting afireworks display.
Here in Lyons we take pride in our show. In years past we came together for fun and games in the park before the show. With this year, however, the fun and games will have to be put on the sidelines, but the fireworks will still be going later that night. “The decision on whether or not the viewers will be able to come in the park to see them go off will be later this week,” according to Council Member Kyle Brink. “Regardless of the decision, we are still happy to be able to give the town something to look forward to.”
Al Hoover feels the same way. Al is the guy with the proper licenses to pick them up from the company in South Dakota and set them up to shoot them off. “We have a blast doing it. Every year is memorable,” said Hoover. He enjoys volunteering his time to give the city of Lyons a good show.
The price is always on everyone’s mind as well. Every year the city pays for half of the roughly $10,000 budget withthe Lyons community club paying the other half. Getting more bang for the buck is why we have the fire department do the work. “If we had the company do it, it would cost more,” stated Hoover. Last year the city council approved an increase in budget to give the show even more bang. With every penny counting this year, donations are always welcome. If you would like to donate you can do so at the following places:
- Steiny’s General Store
- Petal Pushers
- First Northeast Bank of Nebraska
- Mail it to Sharon Brink at 240 North Third Street Lyons Nebraska
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.