Jason and Natalie Pounds have done an outstanding job of “making the Holidays bright” in Decatur. What started at their home in Lincoln grew to be too much for their yard there, so they made the decision to bring up their Christmas decorations and lighted displays to Decatur.
They had the perfect spot in Decatur, setting everything on the yard of the home and property they purchased from Natalie's grandparents, the same home in which her father Wayne Hightree grew up. They purchased the home as a weekend get-away and later thought about using the spacious yard to set up their Christmas display.
Jason found they had plenty of space, not only to set up what they already had, but they had plenty of room to add new things. That is exactly what they have done every year. Before long they outgrew their yard and expanded into the neighbors' yard.
Jason says it is definitely a work in progress that they take joy in doing for the community. On the cold Saturday afternoon over the weekend, Jason was planning to work on this week's addition of a moose to the collection.
One unique part of the display is a hand-made oversized wooden sleigh and four reindeer. The sleigh and reindeer was a group project, or should we say (is) a group project, because next year the plan is to have 8 reindeer instead of 4. The wooden pieces for the sleigh and deer were cut out by Natalie's dad, and her mom, MarJean, helped them with the construction and painting.
Jason and Natalie's home isn't only a Christmas Wonderland on the outside. Inside, Natalie had been baking cookies the morning we visited, continuing the tradition of baking cookies for both her and Jason's workplace. She is planning to bake more for family get-togethers. A silver tree is set up in the living room, a tree that once was in MarJean’s parent's restaurant. Another tree is decorated in the adjoining room. The Spirit of Christmas was all around. Jason said that the decorating usually starts on Thanksgiving.
Jason and Natalie both grew up in families where Christmas was celebrated with generations of family getting together year after year. MarJean recalls the Bacon family Christmas was always at her parents, Don and Betty Bacon’s home. She said it was tradition to watch the Christmas Vacation movie and perhaps that has something to do with Natalie and Jason's love of putting up their displays.
While the days slip by and Christmas approaches, take some time for a drive through the alley past the Pounds' and Hightree's Christmas display, located at 300 E 11th Street.
The colorful displays are brightly lighted and there are lots of huge blown up characters and Holiday scenes that add to the fun. You may have already driven by, but new things have probably been added since you last saw it. The display can be seen from 5:30 to 10:00 every night. If you happen to drive by the week of Christmas, Jason may be outside giving candy canes to visitors. He jokingly added, “But that depends on how cold it is out there!”
