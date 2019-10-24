The Wedergrens gathered for both a Cousins Reunion and 60th Family Reunion. The cousins met on Oct. 11th at the Office Bar & Grill in Hooper with 13 members present from Omaha, Fremont and Hooper. An enjoyable time was had by all. The 60th Family Reunion was held on Oct. 13th at Golden Oaks Senior Center in Oakland.
Twenty-three descendants from Anna Monica (Petersdotter) and Sven Johansson Wedergren who settled in the Bell Creek Township of Burt County, Nebraska came together to celebrate the 60th reunion. Members came from Oakland, Hooper, West Point, Omaha, Shelby, Tekamah and Fremont in Nebraska as well as some from Texas.
The farthest were David and Terri Wedergren from Texas and closest Reggie and Pam Linder of Oakland. The oldest member was Donna Mock, 91 years, and youngest Hunter Nickelaus Larson, 16 months. Nickelaus Larson, great grandson of Naomi (Wedergren) Adams led prayer before the meal.
Nick conducted the meeting and read the minutes. Rosey Larson, daughter of Naomi (Wedergren) Adams, gave the treasurers report. Both reports were approved as read.
Deaths since our last meeting were Georgia Payne daughter of Ivan Wedergren, Marjorie Sommerer daughter-in-law of Gladys Wedergren, Lila Lee Lander daughter of Alfred Wedergren, and Rodney Graves, son-in-law of George Wedergren.
Nick’s daughter, Kaylee Larson, told jokes.
Letters were read from Bob Wedergren La Marque, Texas and Colby Smith, Wisconsin.
Officer elected were Nick president and Rosey secretary/treasurer.
The next meeting will be October 11, 2020 at the Golden Oaks Senior Center, Oakland, Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.