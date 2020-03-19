Local entities cancel activities and seek to help those in need
It has been a whirlwind of a week for Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur. It was just a week ago when schools were notified that the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) Boys State Basketball Tournament would be played without fans in attendance to cope with the rapidly spreading coronavirus. Little was known about how the week would unfold but things developed quickly.
The restriction was announced on Wed., March 11th, after a Crofton High School student tested positive COVID-19 after attending two games at the girls state tournament the weekend before.
The NSAA held an immediate press conference. "We are very saddened it can't go on with all of the fans there, but we realize this is the best thing to do," NSAA director Jay Bellar said during a press conference that morning.
Needless to say as the Wolverines hoisted the state championship trophy, immediately family and staff were able to witness the celebration in person. Meanwhile, Bancroft-Rosalie and Lyons-Decatur were both told to close their doors for the rest of that week as concerns were raised about their potential contact with the individual from Crofton. Fortunately, to date, no one else has been infected with coronavirus. Those couple of days have now turned into two weeks of closure for all districts within the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department’s district.
LDNE Superintendent Fred Hansen quickly took to social media and other means to notify patrons on Sunday evening. “At 8:55 pm, the Nebraska Public Health Department informed us that ESU 2 schools, including Lyons-Decatur will be closed for two weeks starting tomorrow,” Hansen said. “The State of Nebraska has elevated the risk assessment this evening. The goal of dismissal is to try and decrease the spread of the disease. We ask that students and community members immediately begin engaging in social distancing.”
In an effort to continue educational opportunities to their students, LDNE is utilizing their website and digital teacher/student interaction to ensure the students can continue to learn outside of a traditional school setting.
Another concern arose concerning those that rely on the school for breakfast and lunch. A particular concern arose to ensure that all free and reduced lunches could continue as to not put undue burden upon families. LDNE staff and administration rose to the occasion.
Lyons-Decatur Northeast began providing breakfast and lunch free of charge to district families, ages 1-18, starting Wednesday, March 18th. Lyons meals will be available at 11:30 a.m. for pickup at the cafeteria. Decatur meals will be delivered to Decatur between 11:30-noon. Please call the school if you need more information on breakfast and lunch program.
The NSAA has also put a suspension upon all school activities. No practices can be held through March 30th and no competitions until April 2nd. AD Bruce Knaak relayed the information. “Right now, we will not have practices or activities for the Spring sports. As we learn more, we will try to keep everybody updated,” Knaak said. The NSAA said that these suspensions may be extended as warranted.
Many other activities and events have changed as well.
Lyons Library
With Governor Ricketts reiterating the advice of the Federal Government, Nebraskans are encouraged to practice social distancing until the threat of the coronavirus is mitigated. As such, social face to face interaction should be limited to groups of no more than 10 individuals. The Lyons Library has adopted that policy as well. Only 10 people, including staff are allowed in the library at a time. They are also offering a free book delivery to their patrons. Please call the library for more information.
Relay For Life of the Burt County Area Postponed
The Relay For Life event scheduled for Fri., March 27th in Craig has been postponed. Date to be determined.
First Northeast Bank of NE
The First Northeast Bank of Nebraska has decided to close their lobbies. The drive through and window tellers will continue to be available to customers.
Other closings
The Happy Days Senior Center will be closed until further notice.
Many area churches are cancelling midweek and Sunday services.
With all activities outside your home, please call ahead if in doubt.
