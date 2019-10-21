Virtual Reality is one of the newest tools being deployed in today's classrooms to assist in the explanation of complex subject matters. Recently the EMT Class at P2T (Pathways 2 Tomorrow) in West Point began using the Oculus VR system to explore human anatomy, specifically how the different body systems and organs work together to maintain homeostasis.
P2T Health Science Teacher and EMS Instructor Daniel Bridges said that students have been excited about using virtual tools and training to really get a better look at the human body. “The students can gain a much deeper level of understanding of anatomy in the classrooms by using the VR system.”
Bridges said that the Oculus will be introduced as the year continues in other health science classes at P2T including Principles of Biomedical Science. For a quick video demonstration of the Oculus virtual world, you can go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CFXpZ0xeJQ8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.