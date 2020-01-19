The Decatur Village Board met on Thursday, January 9th. Police Chief Smith gave a report of law enforcement activity during the past month. Smith also reported that the new vehicle purchased for the Decatur Police Department has been delivered. The Dodge Durango, complete with State mandated equipment was purchased with grant funds. Smith completed the necessary application forms and was awarded the total amount to cover the cost of the vehicle and equipment. Recognition was given to the Nielsen Foundation, for with thanks for providing the funds to purchase the vehicle and equipment.
Monthly reports of lights, water and sewer, parks and streets were addressed. Troutman reported that water loss continues be a problem. The Board requests that if anyone notices a water leak around town, that they report it to one of the maintenance guys or call the Village office. Warren reported that the boat ramp walkway has been retrieved from the river now that the water level has receded. The only damage was to the handrail, which will be repaired. Some undermining was caused along the banks by the boat ramp. A motion was approved to bring in at least 3 loads of large rock to stabilize the areas.
Old Business Agenda Items:
-The purchase of new Christmas decorations was discussed. Due to the cost it was decided to try to refurbish the decorations by restringing lights and replacing bulbs if possible.
- Assisting with the Business Group to promote Decatur at the Boats, Sports and Travel event in Omaha on Feb 20 th through Feb 23rd was discussed. It was the general consensus of the board to donate a few free nights of camping as a promotional prize, giving incentive to campers to visit Decatur.
New Business Agenda items included:
-Approval to transfer Liquor Licensing to Kyle Brink, who recently took over the Decatur Express mini-mart from his father.
-Follow up information from Ethan Joy, who represents JEO. JEO is a grant writing firm that assists with USDA Grants available for repairs to the Village water system. Before the JEO firm would pursue assistance with this type of grant they need a commitment from the board that repairs are in future plans. At this time there are no major repairs needed. A concern was noted that to receive the grant it would require a sizable increase to residents for monthly water costs. If a major water system repair were needed, the grant would only cover a portion of the funding and the Village could finance remaining costs with a low interest loan that is also available through the USDA. No further discussion took place on the matter.
-Appointment of someone to the Burt County Economic Development Board. Donnette Smith and Don Warren volunteered to serve on the Board.
The Board went into Executive Session to review applications to fill a part-time Custodial/Maintenance position and to discuss rate increases for Village Employees.
The February meeting is scheduled for February 13 th @4:30 at the City Hall.
