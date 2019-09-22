On September 5thDecatur Police Chief Justin Smith received a letter from the Donald E Nielsen Foundation Board of Directors to notify him his grant application was accepted, along with a check $56,110.11.
Smith submitted an application requesting the Foundation acknowledge his concerns of the needs to replace Decatur's current Police Department vehicles, along with requesting grant money to purchase equipment for the Police Department.
The Village currently has a 2000 Crown Victoria with outdated equipment, windshield wipers that do not work, nor does the air-conditioning. The second police car is a used 2008 Crown Victoria which was purchased from Oakland's Police Department. Although the odometer on the 2008 vehicle shows low mileage, it was previously used as Oakland's K-9 car so it ran continuously and has a lot more hours than what the odometer registers.
As far as equipment for the police cars, the 2000 vehicle is equipped with a DVR and a black and white camera that does not have a working microphone. The department has one body camera that officers share, unless they have purchased their own. The one piece of equipment that is up-to-date is a Panasonic tough book laptop computer purchased with a grant from the Nielsen Foundation in 2011. Chief Smith noted that other than the computer, at the current time the Police Department's equipment is outdated, all being at least 10 years old.
Smith was hired to work for the Village in 2015. Smith manages his time to cover the needs of Decatur while working around his full time duties with the Burt County Sheriff's Department. Assisting Smith with Decatur law enforcement are three other part-time officers who also work around their schedules for other law enforcement agencies. When Smith assumed the duties of law enforcement for the Village, Decatur had been without a police officer for over a year. There were considerable deficiencies that needed attention to transition back to have a functioning police department. In 2016 Decatur appointed Smith as the Chief of Police.
Our community is extremely fortunate to have Smith's dedication to the Mission Statement to “protect and serve” and his added initiative to apply for this Nielsen Foundation Grant. During our interview, Justin remarked, “This was my first attempt at writing for a grant.” The money received will be used to not only purchase a new vehicle, but also to purchase updated equipment to allow our officers to do their jobs. The vehicle will be equipped with updated radar, an updated patrol car camera, body camera, plus an updated computer system for the state mandated e-citation system which goes into full effect in 2020.
The Village of Decatur and the Decatur Police Department are sincere about continued efforts to have the trust and respect of the community. Together they are striving to be a community that people want to come visit, a place they want to live, and perhaps the area where they choose to retire. It is important that people know they are in a community where they will feel safe.
Receipt of this grant will give additional support to our law enforcement when they are called upon to assist with emergencies as they arise throughout our area. Chief Smith stated, “When our part-time officers or myself are on duty in Decatur, there are times when we are called to help the Burt County Sheriff's Department. They in turn come to our assistance when needed.” It was noted that mutual assistanceis heavily relied upon when emergencies happen. Due to Decatur's geographical location there are also instances when Decatur's local law enforcement are called upon to help Tribal Police and Monona County Officers.
